German President’s visit to include tour of Mercedes-Benz factory, audience with HM the King

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier is set to lead a government delegation on a three-day visit to Thailand starting January 24, marking the first state visit by a German president to the country since Johannes Rau’s trip in 2002. Steinmeier, who has been in office since March 2017, will be joined by his wife, Elke Budenbender.

The visit, at the invitation of Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, aims to strengthen bilateral relations between Thailand and Germany. A key part of the agenda is a meeting with the Thai Premier at Government House on January 25, where the leaders will oversee the signing of agreements related to the rail system and scientific cooperation.







A dinner at Government House, hosted by Srettha in honor of Steinmeier, his spouse, and the German delegation, is also planned. This will be followed by an audience with Their Majesties King and Queen at Dusit Palace.

Srettha’s goal for this visit is to elevate Thailand-Germany relations to a strategic partnership, focusing on political collaboration, trade, investment, energy, security, and addressing climate change.







Steinmeier’s schedule in Thailand includes a tour of the Mercedes-Benz factory in Samut Prakan province and a visit to Sirindhorn Dam’s floating solar farm, which is presented as the world’s largest hydro-floating solar hybrid project by the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT). The Inclusive Sustainable Rice Landscape Project, Pha Taem National Park in the Northeast, and the Museum of Contemporary Art in Bangkok are also on his itinerary. (NNT)





























