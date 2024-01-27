Honorable Jake Sullivan, National Security Advisor of the USA visits Thailand

H.E. Mr. Parnpree Bahiddha-Nukara, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs had a bilateral discussion with the Honorable Jake Sullivan, National Security Advisor of the United States of America, during his visit to Thailand.

During the discussion, both sides reiterated commitment to the long-standing treaty alliance between the two countries based on shared values of democracy, human rights, and human security. They then discussed ways to further enhance partnership both at the bilateral and regional levels across diverse fields, ranging from the defense and security cooperation, cyber and emerging technologies, clean energy transition, to promoting more trade and investment.







Both sides also exchanged views on the current regional security landscape as well as latest key developments, including the situation in Ukraine, and the Middle-East. They also discussed the situation in Myanmar and recognized that a peaceful, stable and unified Myanmar is important for regional peace and stability. The Thai side also informed about the humanitarian initiative to help Myanmar people in line with the ASEAN’s 5-point consensus.

On this occasion, both sides reaffirmed intention to further strengthen the strategic alliance and partnership, including through enhanced high-level engagements and the upcoming Thailand – United States Strategic and Defense Dialogue (2+2), which the Thai side will be hosting in Bangkok next month. (MFA)















































