Gen Prayut to join ‘Ruam Thai Sang Chart Party’ and be its prime ministerial candidate in next election

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha announced clearly he would join the Ruam Thai Sang Chart Party and be its prime ministerial candidate in the next general election.

Gen Prayut said that he did not have any problem with Gen Prawit Wongsuwon, deputy prime minister and leader of the Palang Pracharath Party, and both already discussed and understood his move to join Ruam Thai Sang Chart.







Gen Prayut said Gen Prawit and he had close, deep and inseparable relations of military men and Gen Prawit had been his first commander after his graduation. The prime minister said he had always been under the supervision of Gen Prawit.







Gen Prayut said he would subscribe to Ruam Thai Sang Chart because he wanted to proceed with the work he had started for the sake of public interest. His government allocated budgets to solve problems in all constituencies including those not represented by MPs of coalition parties.

Asked if he would join forces with Gen Prawit after the next general election, Gen Prayut said that would depend on the outcomes of the next election. (TNA)























