Gen Prawit warns of future water crisis, urges conservative water usage

Gen Prawit Wongsuwan, as head of the National Water Command, has warned all sectors of the impending water crisis, urging everyone to use water conservatively to help tackle issues stemming from climate change and El Nino.

Gen Prawit said water management principles of all related agencies in Thailand follow the United Nations’ goals to encourage change, build cooperation, exchange knowledge, promote participation from all sides including youth, develop clean drinking water, and promote conservative use of water.







Gen Prawit said Thailand is committed to managing its water resources and mitigating the effects of climate change through participation, together with the promotion of water management practices in local communities, the development of new technologies and innovations, and the promotion of local wisdom. These efforts are aimed at providing all groups of people equitable access to clean water, minimizing the potential impacts of disasters, promoting balance and sustainability in river basin areas, and achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) on water resources.







Office of The National Water Resources (ONWR) Secretary General Surasri Kidtimonton said Gen Prawit had ordered the office to forecast the level of water available during the El Nino period, and to come up with measures for the rainy season, which includes an advanced plan for the dry season.

The ONWR is also instructed to prevent water shortages in any area through cooperation with local agencies and to ensure preparedness to provide timely aid to affected villagers. (NNT)













