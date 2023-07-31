Gen Prawit re-elected as Palang Pracharath Party leader

Gen Prawit Wongsuwon has been re-elected as the leader of the Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP) in a swift and uncontested voting process held on July 29. The 77-year-old politician, who also serves as a caretaker deputy prime minister, stepped down from the position earlier on the same day, along with the entire party board, as a procedural requirement.







The resignation of Gen Prawit and the party board paved the way for a new election to select the party leader and a 21-member executive board. However, Gen Prawit was the sole candidate nominated for the top post, ensuring his return as the PPRP leader.

The unofficial voting results revealed Gen Prawit’s successful re-election. Five new deputy leaders were also elected, including Santi Promphat, Paiboon Nititawan, Chaiwut Thanakamanusorn, Wirat Rattanaset, and Trinuch Thienthong.







In a significant move, Gen Prawit’s younger brother, Pol Gen Patcharawat Wongsuwon, a former national police chief, was appointed as the party’s chief adviser. This decision has sparked speculation that it may potentially facilitate the PPRP’s involvement in a new government, should negotiations be successful with the Pheu Thai Party.

Capt Thamanat Prompow, a significant figure within the PPRP and MP for Phayao, has also been reinstated as the party’s secretary-general. (NNT)

















