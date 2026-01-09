Chonburi Governor sets tough safety agenda at provincial police oversight meeting

PATTAYA, Thailand – Chonburi Governor Narit Niramaiwong on Friday, January 9, chaired the first 2026 meeting of the Chonburi Provincial Police Oversight Committee, setting out a firm security agenda aimed at strengthening public safety and supporting the province’s economy.

The meeting, held at the Crystal Palace Hotel in Pattaya, brought together senior police officers, advisors and committee members, led by Pol Maj Gen Pongphan Wongmanithet, Commander of Chonburi Provincial Police.







Officials reviewed police performance over the past year, covering crime prevention and suppression, traffic management, security operations, drug enforcement and investigative work. The session also introduced five key operational priorities for the 2026 fiscal year.

Under the new framework, police will strictly enforce all directives, intensify crackdowns on vice-related activities, strengthen protection measures for gold shops, and step up efforts against cybercrime and technology-related offences. Authorities were also instructed to ensure rapid reporting of serious incidents, emergencies and high-impact cases.

Governor Narit emphasized that public safety — particularly for residents and tourists — remains the top priority, stressing that confidence in security is essential for Chonburi’s long-term economic growth.

“Safety and stability are the foundation of a strong economy,” he said, urging police to work proactively and calling on all sectors of society to help monitor and safeguard their communities.

He added that coordinated efforts between authorities and the public are vital to ensuring Chonburi remains a secure province capable of sustaining tourism, investment and future development.



































