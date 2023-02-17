Funeral rites held for Thai young footballer in UK

The Thai Embassy in the UK has arranged funeral rites for Duangphet “Dom” Promthep, a young captain of the Wild Boars football team, rescued from a flooded cave in 2018, said Ambassador of Thailand to the UK, Thani Thongphakdi.

His body was sent to H.M. Coroner’s Office for Leicester City & South Leicestershire for autopsy and the embassy is awaiting the results to determine the actual cause of his death.







He was found unconscious in his dorm on Sunday and was sent to hospital where he was pronounced dead on Tuesday.

His family is discussing with the Zico foundation, which granted him a scholarship to study at the Brooke House College Football Academy before making a decision if his body will be sent home or will be cremated and only the ashes sent back to Thailand, the ambassador said.







After the conclusion is reached, the embassy will help with necessary paperwork and other arrangement.

Initially, the embassy will organize religious ceremonies for him at his school and at the temple as requested by his family.

Three – day funeral prayers has been held at Wat Mahathat Kings Bromley from Feb 16-18. (TNA)



























