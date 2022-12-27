Frost appears at 4 degrees celsius on Doi Inthanon in Chiang Mai

Doi Inthanon in Chiang Mai province frosted over this morning when the mercury dropped to 4 degrees Celsius. Simultaneously tourists packed the Kew Mae Pan viewpoint on the mountain.

Tourists were very excited as frost blanketed the top of the Doi Inthanon mountain in Chom Thong district this morning due to the extremely cold weather.

The temperature fell to 6 degrees Celsius at the Kew Mae Pan viewpoint where tourists admired its “sea of mist” and sunrise this morning. Yesterday as many as 6,527 people arrived there on 1,495 vehicles although it was a weekday.







The office of the Doi Inthanon National Park prohibited people and tourists from riding bicycles downhill from Doi Inthanon for safety sake because many sections of its steep and winding road were wet due humidity. Cyclists were allowed to go uphill only but they must be accompanied by vehicles. The rule has taken effect since Dec 23 and violators will face disciplinary action from the national park office. (TNA)





























