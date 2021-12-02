‘Friends in Need of Pa Fair’ in Bangkok to feature wide array of community products

The Friends in Need of Pa Fair 2021 will be held from December 3-12, with a theme of “friends not abandoning one another in times of hardship.”

This year, the Friends in Need of Pa Fair will be organized under a mixed format, where on-ground activities will take place from December 3-7 at Queen Sirikit Park in Chatuchak district of Bangkok. People can visit the fair in person from 9 am to 7 pm during the 5 days. The fair will also be held under an online format, at www.เพื่อนพึ่งพา.com, from December 3-12.







The fair will feature the works that have been undertaken by the foundation throughout its 26 years, and the assistance the foundation provided to the victims of various disasters. A zone will be dedicated to increasing job and income opportunities and people’s acquisition of new knowledge and skills.



Community products and goods from the Friends in Need of Pa store and stores of royal family members as well as partner stores will be available for purchase. Proceeds will be handed over to the Friends in Need of Pa Volunteers Foundation, Thai Red Cross. (NNT)



























