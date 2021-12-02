Thailand ‘Red Cross Fair’ opens for online shopping Dec 14-17

The Thai Red Cross Society will be holding the 2021 Red Cross Fair online, under the concept of creating joy through fun experiences.

Thai Red Cross Society Secretary-General Tej Bunnag said the 2021 Red Cross Fair will be held online from December 14 to 17, at the website www.งานกาชาด.com, from 1 pm on each day. Thais are invited to shop for Red Cross Fair items while experiencing the fair’s musical show theme via online user avatars. The enhanced experience for virtual fair visitors is also expected to allow people to better access the products being sold.







40,000 Thai Red Cross lottery tickets will also be sold inside the fair, at 100 baht per ticket. Proceeds from the tickets will be presented to Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn, in her capacity as Executive Vice President of the Thai Red Cross Society, for disbursal toward the Thai Red Cross Society’s missions.

Visitors will also have the chance to win 562 prizes, such as cars and gift vouchers, which are worth a combined 2.2 million baht. (NNT)



























