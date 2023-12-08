Friends in Need (of “PA”) Fair 2023 officially kicks off

The Friends in Need (of “PA”) Volunteers Foundation of the Thai Red Cross held the Friends in Need (of “PA”) Fair 2023 to honor Her Royal Highness Princess Soamsawali Krom Muen Suddhanarinatha and Her Royal Highness Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendiradebyavati for their unwavering commitment to aiding flood victims for over 28 years.

During the fair, a ceremony took place to award commemorative pins from the Friends in Need (of “PA”) Fair 2023 to honor relevant agencies, remarkable benefactors, and the Friends in Need (of “PA”) volunteers network, Thai Red Cross. Chairman of Friends in Need (of “Pa”) Fair 2023 Professor Dr. Surakiart Sathirathai presided over the ceremony.







Dignitaries from various government and private agencies, including Public Relations Department (PRD) Deputy Director-General Tassanee Pholchaniko and NBT Director Jariya Prasopsub, graced the occasion.

Deputy Chairman of the Friends in Need (of “PA”) Fair 2023 Chatchai Phromlert highlighted its role in sharing the foundation’s vision and mission, particularly in aiding flood victims with principles of sharing, sufficiency, and sustainability. He underscored the collaborative efforts between the public and private sectors in supporting the operations of the Friends in Need (of “PA”) Volunteers Foundation.







This year, the event is held at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center (QSNCC) from December 6–10, featuring an exhibition of the foundation’s mission, along with booths offering a variety of products and souvenirs. Proceeds from the fair will be donated to the Friends in Need (of “PA”) Volunteers Foundation, Thai Red Cross, to assist in the rehabilitation of individuals affected by floods.

The fair also boasts daily musical performances from various institutions and charitable activities featuring artists and celebrities, providing an enjoyable experience for visitors. (NNT)



























