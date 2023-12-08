Senate Labor Committee chair aids repatriated Thai workers

Two Thai workers, Chalermchai Saengkaew and Phatthanayut Tonsokri, who were previously held hostage in Israel, returned safely to their homes in Nakhon Phanom province on December 4. They were warmly greeted by their families and local authorities.

Pol Gen Adul Saengsingkaew, Chairman of the Senate Labor Committee, along with other officials, visited their residences to offer support and financial assistance. Each worker received 5,000 baht from the Thai authorities, a gesture meant to provide moral support and boost their spirits.







Waranit Kiritphongvekin, Acting Employment Officer for Nakhon Phanom, informed the men about employment opportunities and the benefits of the Employment Department’s fund, which offers up to 45,000 baht in financial aid, including compensation for those returning due to war-related dangers or loss of physical or mental capabilities.







The State of Israel has also provided significant assistance to the workers. Each worker received an initial aid of 10,000 shekels (95,000 baht) in the form of a cash card, and for six months, they will receive monthly payments of 6,900 shekels. In case of any health issues, the repatriated workers can seek medical advice and apply for further financial support for an additional six months. (NNT)



























