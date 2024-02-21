Friendly football match showcases positive bond between government and press

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin was present at a football match on Tuesday (Feb 20) between members of the government coalition and the press, held at the Alpine Football Camp in Bangkok’s Khan Na Yao district. Sidelined by a muscle injury, Srettha attended the game alongside Pheu Thai Party leader Paetongtarn Shinawatra.







Before the match commenced, the press gifted Srettha a red football jersey featuring his name and the number 30, along with his signature. The event saw the participation of several key government figures, including Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, among others from both the government and opposition parties.







The friendly game, which kicked off at 7.30 pm and was structured into four 30-minute periods, resulted in a 7-7 draw.

Organizers said the game showcased a positive bond between the government and the press, featuring a photo session with Srettha and Paetongtarn at halftime. Several players were seen requesting the Prime Minister to sign their jerseys as the event concluded. (NNT)































