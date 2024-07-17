French families plan ‘Olympic Getaway’ vacations to avoid congestion with bookings to Thailand

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has said it remains optimistic about a rapid revival in French tourism following the Paris Olympic Games, 26 July to 11 August, despite anticipated lower visitor numbers due to high travel expenses.







TAT’s director of the Paris office, Soraya Homchuen, reports that many French families have planned their vacations post-Olympics to avoid the event’s congestion, with bookings to Thailand commencing from the start of their summer break. This surge is anticipated despite the TAT revising down its initial visitor forecast from 16 million during the Olympics, citing high airfares and accommodation costs as deterrents.

To capitalize on post-Games travel, the TAT has initiated an “Olympic Getaway” campaign in partnership with Carrefour, offering about 600 tour packages aimed at attracting tourists after the Games. A flash sales promotion will also be launched in collaboration with a major online agent during the Olympics.









In the first half of 2023, Thailand welcomed 380,013 French tourists, surpassing half of the annual target of 661,000 visitors and generating a projected 42.9 billion baht in revenue, aligning with 2019 figures. The average spend per French tourist is estimated at 65,008 baht, above the general average of 55,000 baht.

Lower airfares outside the Olympic period and a recovery in direct flights between Thailand and France, currently at 70-75% of pre-pandemic levels, support the expected boost in post-Olympic travel. (NNT)





































