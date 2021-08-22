Four remaining Thais in Afghanistan evacuated to Qatar and Kuwait

Thailand’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has revealed that the four remaining Thais in Kabul, Afghanistan, have been evacuated to Qatar and Kuwait.

Ministry spokesman Tanee Sangrat said on Saturday that the embassy in Islamabad, Pakistan, coordinated, with the embassy in Qatar’s Doha and Kuwait, to contact the four Thais and get them out safely. The last of the group arrived in Doha on Friday.







He said, as far as they knew, there are no Thais left in Afghanistan. However, any Thais who need help in Afghanistan can contact the Royal Thai Embassy in Islamabad via (+92)-315-900-9949 or Consular Affairs Department via (+66)-02-572-8442.

Meanwhile, Immigration Bureau deputy chief Pol Maj Gen Archayon Kraithong said it will be difficult for Afghan people to evacuate to Thailand because Afghanistan does not have any commercial flights to the country. The Afghans must depart from Egypt and must also be checked before entry. (NNT)

























