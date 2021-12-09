Color and creativity abound at Chiang Mai Design Week 2021

The ‘Chiang Mai Design Week 2021’ is on from 4-12 December, 2021, at the Three Kings Monument, Lam Chang, Wat Ket, Chang Moi, and various areas around the Northern city.

The event, organized by the Creative Economy Promotion Agency (CEA) together with the public and private sectors in Chiang Mai, is aimed at driving and supporting the creative industry and local economy in the North of Thailand by showcasing the skills and talent of communities, designers, craftsmen, artists, and business entrepreneurs.







The event also seeks to encourage the exchange of knowledge, experiences, and resources to lead onto further development, and the adaptation of creative businesses – both products and services – to meet the changing needs and generate income and new employment.



More than 185 activities are happening as part of the ‘Chiang Mai Design Week 2021’. To name just a few of these as an example of the engaging and creative times to be had at the event, these include Designing Daily Craft, an exhibition by Ratthee Phaisanchotsiri at the Thailand Creative and Design Centre (TCDC) Chiang Mai; Chiang Mai Street Jazz Festival 2021, under the theme of ‘Music in the Metaverse’; Thai Coffee Festival 2021 by Friends Trade, aimed at coffee lovers and promoting the sustainability of all sectors in the coffee industry chain at the Chiang Mai Arts and Cultural Centre; Chang Moi Creative District Tour, a tour by Tamarind Village Hotel to explore the way of life of the people of the Chang Moi community; POP Market, a market for creative design products featuring over 60 brands that reflect the local identity of the North, and Sound Connect 2021 by Everlong One, showcasing music as a tool to connect artist and community plus much more.







More information on the ‘Chiang Mai Design Week 2021’ and the times and venues of specific activities is available at www.chiangmaidesignweek.com or the Facebook page Chiang Mai Design Week. (TAT)



























