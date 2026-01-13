Four Israeli nationals arrested in Koh Phangan villa drug raid

SURAT THANI, Thailand – Thai tourist police arrested four Israeli nationals and seized a variety of narcotics during a raid on a luxury villa on Koh Phangan on Sunday, part of a broader crackdown on transnational drug networks in the popular resort province.

The operation, involving Surat Thani provincial investigators and local Koh Phangan police, followed tips from residents regarding loud parties and suspicious activity involving foreign nationals at the property.







Upon arrival, officers detained a 33-year-old Israeli man identified only as Sean, who had attempted to flee the scene. A search of the villa uncovered white powder residue scattered on tables, alongside two Israeli women.

Police seized a cache of illicit substances including cocaine, ketamine, and ecstasy (MDMA), as well as 29 e-cigarettes.

Following the initial arrests, the suspects implicated a fourth individual, 48-year-old Israeli national Regev, alleging they purchased the drugs from him via a mobile application. Authorities subsequently apprehended Regev in a sting operation, seizing 33 grams of cocaine, 16 grams of ketamine, ecstasy pills, and 79,000 baht (about $2,500) in cash.



Officials said the network specialized in distributing narcotics to Israeli tourists at various island parties.

The arrests are part of an ongoing effort to purge foreign criminal elements and transform Koh Phangan into a ‘White Zone’ for sustainable tourism safety, police said. (TNA)



































