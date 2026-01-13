Graffiti found on ancient Royal Palace walls at Ayutthaya Historical Park

AYUTTHAYA, Thailand – Authorities at the Ayutthaya Historical Park are moving to clean spray-painted graffiti from the walls of the city’s ancient Royal Palace, a UNESCO World Heritage site.

The graffiti, which included the messages “ATC” and “ST07,” was discovered on the historic brickwork near Wat Thammikarat. Images of the defaced site were first shared by the “Ayutthaya Revised” social media page, which urged the public to help protect the nation’s heritage.







Phanuwat Euasaman, director of the Ayutthaya Historical Park, said that officials were working to remove the stains. He reminded the public that defacing historical monuments is a criminal offense under the Ancient Monuments Act.

“The law prohibits writing, littering, or climbing on these structures,” Phanuwat said. Offenders face up to one month in prison and fines of 10,000 baht.

Local residents and vendors expressed concerns that the incident could tarnish Thailand’s tourism image. A souvenir vendor, who has worked near the site for 40 years, said the act was highly inappropriate. He said he believed this was likely the work of reckless teenagers rather than adults.



A local technical student interviewed near the site said he was unaware of who was responsible but had noted groups of youths gathering at the site previously.

Park authorities said they are monitoring the site more closely to prevent further damage to the historic ruins. (TNA)



































