Chiang Mai ranked world’s 5th most polluted city for air quality

Chiang Mai was ranked the world’s fifth most polluted city for air quality on Wednesday morning, according to Iqair.com as a doctor advised local residents to wear N95 masks.

The Northern Province has been shrouded by smog from forest fires, causing health effects such as eye irritaiton and coughing. The highest level of air pollutants was reported at 105 micrograms per cubic metre in Hod district.







Dr. Pannawit Chantaklang, Nakornping Hospital advised people to wear N95 masks while staying outdoors. If they wear the mask for too long and feel uncomfortable, they can remove it for a moment for every one hour. Patients with heart or lung diseases are not recommended to use N95 masks. Wearing two surgical masks can help block about 60 per cent of dust particles, he said.







The natural resources and environment office in Chiang Mai reported 3,405 hotspots since the beginning of this year. Forest fires damaged more than 22,000 rai (about 9,000 acres) of forestland in January alone. (TNA)



























