Former Transport Minister disqualified for share concealment

The Constitutional Court on Wednesday ruled to disqualify former transport minister Saksayam Chidchob retroactively for shares concealment in a construction firm, which were awarded state contracts.

The court said it found clear evidence that he used a nominee to hold shares in Burijarearn Construction Limited Partnership. The shares, held by Mr. Supawat Kasemsut, are actually still owned by Saksayam.

Therefore, the court ordered the end of his role as minister from March 3, 2023, when the court decided to suspend him from performing his duties pending the ruling. (TNA)































