Court acquits insurrection charges against PAD in seizure of Don Mueang Airport case

The Criminal Court has acquitted 32 leaders and members of the People’s Alliance for Democracy (PAD) of insurrection charges in connection with the seizure of Don Mueang Airport during their anti-government protest in 2008.

However, the court decided to impose a fine of 20,000 baht each on 13 PAD leaders including Maj-Gen Chamlong Srimuang, Sondhi Limthongkul and Somsak Kosaisuk for trespassing and violating the Emergency Decree.







In regard to other charges, the court found that the evidence was insufficient to warrant consideration, leading to the dismissal of all remaining charges against the defendants.

After the verdict, Prapan Koonmee, a representative of PAD leaders said the insurrection charges was dismissed as the court viewed that the assembly did not involve the use of weapons, destruction of transportation infrastructure, or aircraft.







As for the trespassing charge, the location in question was temporarily used for a government cabinet meeting during the PAD protest.

The court concluded that the entry into the meeting room used for actual discussions was deemed to be a violation. (TNA)































