CAAT issues new rules on power banks on flights

BANGKOK, Thailand – Thailand’s civil aviation authority has issued new regulations tightening the use and carriage of power banks on flights, limiting passengers to two devices and banning charging during flight to reduce fire risks, a government spokesperson said on Monday. The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) regulation aligns national air transport safety standards with International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) guidelines, according to Lalida Persvivatana, deputy government spokesperson.







The move follows several global and domestic incidents where lithium batteries and power banks caused overheating, smoke, or fires, leading to evacuations and emergency landings, Lalida said.

Under the new rules, power banks are strictly prohibited in checked baggage and must only be carried in hand luggage. Devices must not exceed a capacity of 100 watt-hours (Wh). Power banks between 100 Wh and 160 Wh require airline approval prior to travel. Passengers are limited to a maximum of two power banks each.

The regulation also bans charging power banks while on board, as well as using them to charge mobile phones or other electronic devices during the flight. Furthermore, they cannot be stored in overhead compartments; instead, they must be kept in accessible locations, such as seatback pockets or under the seat in front, so cabin crew can respond quickly in an emergency.

Unlabeled power banks or those with unreadable capacity details are completely banned from flights, the spokesperson added. Passengers must also take precautions against short circuits, such as keeping devices in their original packaging or separate protective bags. (TNA)

















































