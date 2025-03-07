Forest arsonist sentenced to 4 years in prison, fined over 133 million baht in Phitsanulok

PHITSANULOK, Thailand – In a landmark ruling against illegal forest burning, the Phitsanulok Provincial Court has sentenced a man to four years in prison without suspension and imposed a fine exceeding 133 million baht. The case serves as a strong warning to those engaging in illegal forest fires.

The Department of National Parks, Wildlife, and Plant Conservation (DNP), through the Office of Conservation Area Management 11 (Phitsanulok), revealed details of the court’s decision. The case, listed under Red Case No. 29/2567 and 21/2567, was prosecuted by the Phitsanulok Provincial Public Prosecutor. The defendant, whose name has been withheld, was found guilty of violating multiple environmental protection laws, including the Forest Act, National Reserved Forest Act, and the Wildlife Conservation and Protection Act.







The court ruling, delivered on August 22, 2024, became final as no appeal was filed. The official notice, dated February 21, 2025, confirmed the conviction of an individual caught setting fires within the Khao Noi-Khao Kradu Wildlife Sanctuary. Authorities discovered widespread forest clearance, illegal tree felling, and the burning of dry leaves and trees in a mixed deciduous and dry dipterocarp forest. The affected area, located to the east of Ban Rai Suk Somboon Village in Wat Bot District, Phitsanulok, falls within the national forest reserve along the Kwan Noi River and is designated as a wildlife sanctuary.

The fire caused severe environmental damage, burning approximately 2,166.02 rai (around 856 acres) of protected forest. The court assessed the environmental damage at 133,237,390 baht, with additional interest of 5% per year until the full amount is paid. The destruction also endangered wildlife and significantly degraded the ecosystem.



Authorities gathered substantial evidence, leading the Phitsanulok Provincial Public Prosecutor to file charges under multiple environmental laws, including:

-Forest Act, B.E. 2484 (1941) – Sections 54, 72 (3)

-National Reserved Forest Act, B.E. 2507 (1964) – Sections 14 (1), 31 (2)

-Wildlife Conservation and Protection Act, B.E. 2562 (2019) – Sections 67 (2), 103 (1)

Initially sentenced to eight years in prison, the defendant received a reduced sentence of four years after pleading guilty. However, due to the severity of the crime and the extensive damage caused, the court ruled against a suspended sentence.







The ruling also includes the forfeiture of all seized assets related to the offense. The defendant is required to compensate for the total environmental damages and must vacate the protected forest area within 30 days of the final verdict. The civil case fees were waived, and other requests were dismissed.

With this final ruling, authorities hope to deter further forest arson and reinforce strict legal consequences for environmental crimes.























