Their Majesties the King and Queen attend air show to celebrate 88th anniversary of the Royal Thai Air Force

BANGKOK, Thailand – His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn and Her Majesty Queen Suthida, dressed in pilot uniforms, made a private visit to the 88th anniversary air show of the Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF) at Military Airport 2, Wing 6, Don Mueang, Bangkok at 08:55 AM on March 7.

Upon their arrival, they were received by Air Chief Marshal Panphakdee Pattanakul, Commander-in-Chief of the Royal Thai Air Force, and Air Chief Marshal Sekson Kantha, Assistant Commander-in-Chief of the RTAF, along with senior military officials and other personnel from the RTAF.

The royal couple was escorted to a prominent location in front of the Military Airport 2 building, where they took commemorative photographs with the senior officers of the Air Force. During this time, they were presented with a souvenir by Air Chief Marshal Kidkhwan Sadap, Assistant Commander-in-Chief of the RTAF, and his wife, Wariwara Sadap.







Following the formalities, His Majesty and Her Majesty observed the first session of the air show, which featured a variety of aerial demonstrations. These included:

– Formation Display with National Colors Smoke by AU-23, T-50TH, and F-16MLU aircraft from the Royal Thai Air Force.

– Gripen Demo by the Royal Thai Air Force.

– August 1st display by the J-10C aircraft from the People’s Liberation Army Air Force of China.

– F-35A Demo by the United States Air Force.



After the first air display, the King and Queen moved inside the Military Airport 2 building, where they were presented with further souvenirs and greeted by high-ranking officers. The royal couple then toured exhibitions, including a video showcasing the military operations of the Gripen aircraft. This exhibition demonstrated the aircraft’s landing on a road in Songkhla Province after taking off from Hat Yai Airport, providing insight into its operational capabilities.

One of the most remarkable exhibitions featured a tribute to King Rama X as an accomplished aviator. His Majesty developed a keen interest in aviation and became an expert in both theoretical and practical flying. After completing his military education in 1979, he began helicopter training and achieved various qualifications, including in gunship helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft.









His Majesty continued his training abroad in the United States and engaged in various advanced aviation courses. He became the first monarch of the Chakri Dynasty to fly multiple types of aircraft, accumulating over 2,800 flying hours. His exceptional abilities and experience have contributed significantly to the development of the Air Force and aviation in Thailand, making him a source of pride for the Thai people.

The King and Queen also visited another exhibition on aviation, including a simulator of the Gripen E/F aircraft. Their Majesties conversed with pilots from China and the United States, further enhancing diplomatic ties through the event.

Later, the royal couple observed the second session of the air show, featuring the “Suryakiran” aerobatic display by the Indian Air Force.







The celebrations are part of the RTAF’s 88th anniversary, marking the establishment of the Air Force in 1937. The theme of this year’s anniversary is “AIR SOVEREIGNTY THROUGH UNBEATABLE COLLABORATION,” reflecting the pride of the Air Force and its role in maintaining national security, aiding the public, and supporting industries related to aviation and defense.

This year’s exhibition features aircraft from not only the Royal Thai Air Force but also from the United States, India, and China. The event, running from March 7-8, at Wing 6, Don Mueang Military Airport, showcases the Air Force’s capabilities in collaboration with international allies to promote aviation and defense cooperation in the region.





































