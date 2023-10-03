Forensic experts verifying bodies of Filipino nationals found inside shipping container in Bangkok

Two bodies believed to be foreigners were found dead inside a shipping container. Initially, it was discovered that they had originated from the Philippines. The exact cause of death is under investigation by the authorities.

Investigators from the Makhasan Railway Police Station, along with forensic experts conducted an inspection at the ICD (Inland Container Depot)Warehouse Gate 3 in Ladkrabang after receiving a report.







They found two bodies, one male and one female, inside the shipping container. Preliminarily, it is suspected that they are foreigners. A rescue volunteer from the Ruamkatanyu Foundation said the container was empty and had arrived from the Philippines on September 24. It had reached the Laem Chabang port on September 28, and earlier today (Oct 2), it was transported to the warehouse area by train.







Workers opened the container for cleaning and discovered the two bodies inside. Preliminary assumptions suggest that they may have been deceased for approximately one week. It is also possible that they are Filipino nationals, given that the container originated from the Philippines.

However, it cannot be determined at this time whether this was a case of homicide. Further investigation and a detailed autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death. (TNA)

















