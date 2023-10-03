PM orders comprehensive assistance for flood victims

Prime Minister and Finance Minister Srettha Thavisin convened a meeting with officials from the Royal Irrigation Department to assess the flooding situation and discuss comprehensive assistance measures.

The prime minister expressed concern about the current flooding situation in Sukhothai province and are evaluating whether he should visit the affected areas himself.







However, it is certain that they will visit Ubon Ratchathani on Friday to prepare a plan to manage the incoming floodwaters. He instructed all sectors to expedite assistance efforts in all areas, including roads, agricultural crops, and the well-being of the people.

The situation along the Mun River in Ubon Ratchathani, while still manageable, has seen the water level rise by over 70 centimeters, causing flooding in some communities in low-lying areas of the Warinchamrab Municipality.









Authorities are rushing to place sandbags to block the seeping water, and some residents have already been evacuated. Meanwhile, at the Senawong Temple sluice gate, large water pumps are being installed to pump floodwater back into the Mun River, with the hope that residents who have not been evacuated can continue to live on the second floor of their homes.

In Ubon Ratchathani, nine districts have been affected by flooding, displacing 1,340 residents from 22 communities due to increased water flow from 18 communities.

The National Water Resources Office expects that from October 3-7, water levels in many areas will rise, leading to flooding in low-lying areas along rivers. Therefore, areas at risk are being monitored for possible floods and landslides, including Chiang Mai, Tak, Phrae, and Lamphang provinces.







The areas near the Wang River and Chao Phraya River, especially along the route of water passing through the Chao Phraya Dam, are expected to have a flow rate of 1,200 – 1,400 cubic meters per second, which may result in water overflowing into areas outside the embankment, including Khlong Phong Pheng, Ang Thong, Klong Bangban and Sena and Pak Hai districts in Ayutthaya. (TNA)





















