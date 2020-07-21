Foreign Ministry to repatriate stranded Thai workers from Uzbekistan

There are now 102 Thai workers stranded in Uzbekistan, who have requested repatriation to Thailand. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is now coordinating with the Ministry of Labour to bring all 102 workers home, with no COVID-19 cases reported among them at the moment.







The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) Spokesman Cherdkiat Atthakor revealed that the MFA has received a notification from the Royal Thai Embassy in Moscow regarding the condition of Thai workers now stranded in Uzbekistan.







Currently, the workers are receiving assistance through Thai workers representatives, the Royal Thai Honorary Consulates in Uzbekistan, as well as their employers, in strict compliance with local regulations.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is negotiating with the employers in Uzbekistan to allow the workers to return home. If needed, the MFA will provide monetary advances to cover transportation costs, as all Thai workers are being employed legally, and are members of the Thai workers aid fund.

There are currently no reported COVID-19 cases among the Thai workers in Uzbekistan, however two cases of common cold have caused concerns in the community. Their accommodation and food supplies remain normal. (NNT)











