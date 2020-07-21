Temporary water supply interruptions expected for Pattaya and Nongprue

The Provincial Waterworks Authority announced interruptions in water supply for the next few days in designated areas of Pattaya and Nongprue.







PEA plans to move water lines 800mm to avoid construction on Highway 7 in the area of Nong Klang Dong water production station in Sriracha’s Bueang Subdistrict.

Customers will see interruptions starting from midnight Wednesday 22 July 2020 until 08.00 a.m. Friday 24 July 2020. Officials ask people to save water for 3-4 days to reduce their inconvenience.

PE water pipe line affected areas are as below:

1. Soi Chaiyapoon Withi, odd number from Soi 19 to Soi 41

2. Soi Chaiyapoon Withi, even number from Soi 16 to Soi 28

3. Nong Prue Market

4. Soi Crocodile Farm

5. Soi Nong Mai Kaen

6. Soi Nernplabwan

7. Phom Praphanimit Road

8. Pong District

9. Soi Bun Samphan (Soi Khao Noi)

10. Soi Khao Talo

11. Phatthanakan Road

12. Soi Wat Khao Thong

13. Soi Thung Klom-Tan Man

14. Thammasat University, Pattaya Center

15. Takian Tia District

Further note: Please save water for 3-4 days, beware of turbid water, and water will not flow immediately. Pattaya Provincial Waterworks Authority contact channels 038-222461-5 ext. 104,132, Line: @pwapattaya, FB: @pwapattaya











