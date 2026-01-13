Thanathorn frames election as two-party choice, urges support for People’s Party

TRAT, Thailand – Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit, a key figure in the progressive People’s Party (PP) election campaign, on Tuesday characterized the upcoming national polls as a binary choice between his party and the conservative populist Bhumjaithai Party for control of the next government.

Speaking to supporters in the coastal province of Trat, Thanathorn urged voters to back the People’s Party to install its leader, Natthaphong “Teng” Ruengpanyawut, as prime minister.







This election is a critical stake in Thailand’s future, Thanathorn said during a campaign rally. It is a choice between a government led by the Bhumjaithai Party and one led by the People’s Party.

Thanathorn touted the party’s new executive lineup, which was unveiled on Jan. 11. He emphasized that the People’s Party rejects traditional “quota-based” politics, where cabinet seats are traded among factional power brokers.



Thanathorn said the party was offering a new brand of politics based on expertise and a firm resolve to transform the country. He added that the 2026 election was about the future of the next generation and that the party was ready to lead the government and deliver a better Thai society.

Beyond the parliamentary race, Thanathorn also called on the public to support a constitutional referendum. He argued that a new charter is essential to restore “normal democracy” and ensure the accountability of independent state agencies, including the Election Commission and the Constitutional Court, which have faced persistent public scrutiny. (TNA)



































