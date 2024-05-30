Thailand and China reaffirm commitment to further strengthen bilateral ties

H.E. Mr. Maris Sangiampongsa, Minister of Foreign Affairs, on behalf of the Thai Prime Minister, met with H.E. Mr. Shohrat Zakir, Vice Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress of China at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Bangkok on 29 May 2024.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthen the bilateral ties between Thailand and China at all levels, particularly between legislative bodies and the two peoples to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the establishment of the diplomatic relations in 2025 and to build the Thailand – China community with shared future for enhanced stability, prosperity and sustainability.







In addition, both sides also agreed to enhance complementarity between national development strategies and further boost collaboration under the ‘Ignite Thailand’ Vision 2030. To this end, they would further deepen tourism cooperation, promote the development of smart farming, and encourage Chinese investment in industries for the future in Thailand, including clean and renewable energy.

H.E. Mr. Shohrat paid an official visit to Thailand as guest of the National Assembly of Thailand during 28 – 30 May 2024. (MFA)

































































