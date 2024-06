H.E. Mr. Maris Sangiampongsa, Minister of Foreign Affairs, paid a courtesy call on Samdech Moha Borvor Thipadei Hun Manet, Prime Minister of Cambodia, during his official visit to Cambodia on 27 June 2024.

Both sides welcomed the dynamic relations between Thailand and Cambodia, looking forward to elevating bilateral cooperation and cooperation within multilateral frameworks, especially ASEAN in the future. (MFA)