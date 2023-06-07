Foreign Minister leads delegation to strengthen ties with Saudi Arabia

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister Don Pramudwinai is leading a high-level delegation on a five-day official visit to Saudi Arabia to strengthen bilateral ties, promote economic relations and enhance investment opportunities between the two nations. The delegation will comprise officials from various ministries as well as representatives from the private sector.







During the visit, Minister Don is scheduled to engage in meetings with several senior Saudi officials, including Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Additionally, he will hold talks with Yasir Othman Al-Rumayyan, the Governor of the Public Investment Fund (PIF); Jassim al-Budaiwi, Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC); and Hissein Brahim Taha, Secretary-General of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation.

Thailand and Saudi Arabia restored diplomatic relations in January of the previous year after more than three decades of strained ties. Since then, both countries have been actively increasing cooperation across various sectors, particularly in economic and investment domains.







Throughout the visit, representatives from Thai state enterprises and the private sector are expected to discuss and identify collaborative projects. A scheduled roundtable between the Thai and Saudi private sectors will focus on areas such as green energy, the petrochemical industry, construction materials and packaging, agriculture, food, tourism and wellness. This platform will also facilitate the exploration of joint ventures and business opportunities for mutual benefit.







Notable participants from Thai state enterprises and the private sector joining the delegation include the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT), PTT, the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC), the Board of Investment (BOI), Charoen Pokphand Group, Centara Hotels & Resorts, and Indorama. (NNT)















