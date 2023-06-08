Biker crashes into intoxicated woman running across Pattaya 3rd Road

A woman under the influence of alcohol was hit and injured by a passing motorbike on Pattaya 3rd Road, the night of June 6.

The victim, Nipaporn Sarasin, 40, was in a heavily intoxicated state as police officers provided first aid before transporting her to Pattaya City Hospital for further treatment.







The motorbike driver, Nattakit Binyamat, 19, who was also injured in the crash, told police that was driving to meet friends on Third Road in North Pattaya, when the intoxicated woman suddenly ran across the road. Unable to brake in time, he collided with her. He was sent to Banglamung Hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Police will wait until both parties are well enough to take their statements for further legal action.















