‘14th Coordinating Meeting of the Thailand – Singapore Civil Service Exchange Program’ in Bangkok

H.E. Mr. Maris Sangiampongsa, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Thailand together with H.E. Dr. Vivian Balakrishnan, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Singapore jointly presided over the Opening Ceremony of the 14th Coordinating Meeting of the Thailand – Singapore Civil Service Exchange Program (CSEP) at Shangri-La Hotel Bangkok on 26 June 2024. (MFA)

Earlier on 25 June 2024, H.E. Mr. Maris hosted a welcoming dinner for H.E. Dr. Vivian Balakrishnan, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Singapore during his official visit to Thailand. Both sides also had a bilateral discussion on wide ranges of cooperation covering security and defence, digital economy, education, trade and investment, and regional issues, for the benefits of the people of the two countries.















































