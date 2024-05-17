Thailand deposits Instrument of Ratification to ICPPED

Thailand deposited Instrument of Ratification to the International Convention for the Protection of all Persons from Enforced Disappearance (ICPPED) on 14 May 2024, which will come into effect on the thirtieth day after the date of the deposit of the instrument (13 June 2024).

Thailand reaffirms its commitment to protect all persons from enforced disappearance. The Act on the Prevention and Suppression of Torture and Enforced Disappearance, which came into force on 22 February 2023, will serve as an important tool for Thailand to that effect.

ICPPED will be the 8th out of 9 core international human rights treaties to which Thailand is a Party. (MFA)














































