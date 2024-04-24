Foreign Affairs Minister briefed on latest situation developments along Thailand-Myanmar border

H.E. Mr. Parnpree Bahiddha-Nukara, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, on behalf of Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, together with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, Minister of Defense, Secretary General of the National Security Council, Commander-in-Chief of the Royal Thai Armed Forces, Permanent Secretary of Defense, and the high-level delegation from the Office of the Prime Minister, the Royal Thai Army, Royal Thai Air Force, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs arrived in Mae Sot district, Tak province, to receive the latest update on the latest developments of the situation along the Thailand-Myanmar border, and to give support to local agencies and people in Mae Sot on 23 April 2024.







Upon arrival, Deputy Prime Minister Parnpree and the delegation discussed with the Governor of Tak Province and representatives from relevant agencies and were briefed of latest situation developments along the Thailand-Myanmar border, especially the safety and livelihood of the local people in Mae Sot, and developments at the 1st and 2nd Thailand-Myanmar Friendship Bridges.







Afterwards, The Deputy Prime Minister and the delegation surveyed areas around the First Thailand-Myanmar Friendship Bridge in Tha Sai Luat sub-district, Mae Sot district, Tak province. Governor of Tak Province and high-level representatives of local agencies were also presence. They also talked to local venders near Rim Moei Market and asked about impacts on their businesses and livelihoods. Deputy Prime Minister and the delegation also used this opportunity to convey fullest support to the local agencies and people in the Mae Sot area.

This visit took place after the 1st meeting of the special inter-agency committee to manage impacts from situations in Myanmar on Thailand this morning. (MFA)













































