Flood situation in North remains unchanged

Ubon Ratchathani – The flood situation in Ubon Ratchathani province remains unchanged despite the Royal Irrigation Department accelerating the draining of floodwater into the Mekong River to alleviate villagers’ woes.

Authorities say the water level is expected to remain high for at least three weeks. Five districts along the banks of the Mun River have been put on alert, including the capital district of Ubon Ratchathani, Warin Chamrab district, Phibul Mangsaharn district, Talsum district and Sawang Wirawong district.

The sluice gates at seven dams, including Rasi Salai dam in Sisaket, have reduced the flow of rainwater from the Chee River and tributary waterways and from Ubol Ratana dam in Khon Kaen, while Lampao dam in Kalasin has stopped releasing rainwater.

Officials from the Royal Irrigation Department are closely monitoring the situation and taking measures in order to alleviate the adverse effects of the flooding. Military and police officers have conducted patrols of flooded areas to the protect property and lives of the people and provide safety. A coordination center for the assistance of flood victims in Ubon Ratchathani has been set up at the provincial hall with access around the clock.

Flooded surfaces of major roads between Ubon Ratchathani, Yasothorn and Sisaket are to be repaired promptly, while an additional 120 water acceleration pumps have been installed in Phibul Mangsaharn and Khong Chiam districts to drain floodwater from the Mun River into the Mekong River.