The sky’s the limit for The Riviera Group

Hot on the heels of their massive win of 14 awards at the Asia Pacific Property Awards 2019 in May of this year, the Riviera Group was once again thrust into the limelight at the 15th Thailand Property Awards.

Organised by PropertyGuru, the extravagant gala night was held at the Athenee Bangkok on 8 August 2019 where Thailand’s finest and most accomplished developers were honoured for their achievements. The glamourous affair was also a celebration of the best projects, designs and innovations within the industry during the past year.

The five-hour awards ceremony and gala dinner, one of the most awaited real estate industry events in Thailand, was graced by Mom Ratchawongse Chatu Mongol Sonakul, Thailand’s Minister of Labour and former Governor of the Bank of Thailand, who encouraged property developers in Thailand to create a safe and progressive environment for all real estate and construction professionals.

A handful of reputable Pattaya developers of houses, tropical villas, and low-rise structures, all the way up to high-rise, high-end luxury condominiums, attended the prize giving ceremonies.

Most notable amongst them was Winston and Sukanya Gale, owners and founders of The Riviera Group.

There were no surprises when the winners were announced. The Riviera Monaco by The Riviera Group won the most prestigious and sought after Best High Rise Condo Development (Eastern Seaboard) Award.

As an added recognition, The Riviera Jomtien received the Highly Commended Award in the same category.

More accolades poured in as The Riviera Jomtien won the Highly Commended award in the Best Condo Architectural Design (Resort) category.

To top off the list of prizes collected by the Riviera Group that night, The Riviera Jomtien won the Best Digital Performance Condo Development (Provincial) Award.

The road to success hasn’t been an easy one for Winston and Sukanya Gale. Having proven himself to be a successful developer in his native UK, in both residential and commercial buildings, Winston decided to bring his expertise to Thailand to further seek his fortune.

Here he was destined to meet and marry Sukanya, the love of his life. They have 2 handsome sons and an adorable daughter.

For the past 7 years, Winston and Sukanya, together with their team of dedicated and extremely talent men and women, embarked on a journey to create, develop and build award-winning world-class luxury condominiums in Pattaya.

Their first project, The Palm (3 billion baht), was completed in 2015, followed by The Riviera Wongamat (3.6 billion baht) launched in 2018 and the just completed The Riviera Jomtien (4.5 billion baht).

The Riviera Monaco (2 billion baht) structure is already scraping the sky on Jomtien Beach and is scheduled to be completed in 2022 while the newest project, the 2 billion baht The Riviera Ocean Drive on Jomtien 2nd Road, is well underway and is scheduled for a 2022 completion.

During this whole period, The Riviera Group has maintained a very strong financial relationship with Siam Commercial Bank. Their staunch business cooperation is proven by the fact that the SCB granted loans of more than 3 billion baht to the Riviera Group so far.

Asked when would they take a period of respite from planning more developments, Winston and Sukanya said, “We are extremely proud and thankful that The Riviera Group is recognized for our determination and dedication to build world class luxury condominiums in Pattaya.

“With strong financial backing together with the privilege of working with the best team of award-winning architects and designers, we have become a major force in helping to shape the future of the property market in Thailand and are determined to continue to do so for many years to come.”