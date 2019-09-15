Pattaya Sports Club ‘stops the rain’ at Baan Mabprachan School

A few months ago, Noi Emmerson, the Charity Chairperson of the Pattaya Sports Club, received a request from teachers at Baan Mabprachan School requesting help solving the problem of rain splashing into their classrooms, compounded by flooding in front of the classrooms.

Noi Emmerson, along with Golf Chairman Jack Moseley and other committee members, inspected the situation at the school to determine the cause and decide what could be done to alleviate the hardships affecting the children.

It was determined that the building did not have an awning running alongside the building to prevent rain from splashing directly into the windows. To make matters worse, the pavement outside was uneven and needed to be raised to a higher level to prevent flooding.

Without hesitation the PSC executive committee approved a budget of 100,000 baht required for the renovation and building work, enabling the constructors to get the work done in record time.

On Sept 5, 2019, President Pratheep S. Malhotra ‘Peter’ led a delegation of PSC committee members, including VP Tim Knight, Charity Chair Noi Emmerson, Secretary Willem Lasonder, PR Chair Dave Smith and GM Ingkarat Chaimongkon to the Baan Mabprachan School to inspect the completed work and officially hand over the project to the school.

They were welcomed by Mrs. Kwanruean Salaewong, Director of Mabprachan Kindergarten School and Assoc. Prof. Dr. Veera Ladnongkun, Chairman of the School Commission and serving as District Governor of the Lions Club International District 310 C Thailand. Together they guided the visitors on a tour of the school and their facilities.

The PSC has supported the school with many of their needs throughout the years, most recently being the purchase of dining tables and benches for the school’s canteen at a cost of 77,000 baht. The club has also co-sponsored many other projects for the school, notably the clean water filtration system.

Kindergarten children dressed in their smart school uniforms came out from their classes to say thank you to the benefactors and gathered for a group photograph.

Dr. Veera thanked the Pattaya Sports Club for their generosity while Peter thanked the school for giving the PSC the opportunity to serve the community by helping the children with their needs.

He said, “The Pattaya Sports Club’s ideals are to Promote Sports and Support Local Charities. By doing so, our members feel a sense of pride and satisfaction knowing that they have done good deeds for the benefit of others.”