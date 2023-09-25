Flights from China under Visa-Free landing at airports in Bangkok, Chiang Mai and Phuket

Thailand’s temporary visa waiver for travelers from China and Kazakhstan has been put into effect and will run until February 29, 2024. They will be permitted to stay in Thailand for up to 30 days as a special provision.

A special welcoming event is held on the first day of the implementation of this tourism stimulus measure at Suvarnabhumi Airport for the first of tourists arriving from Shanghai.







Flights from China will land at Suvarnabhumi Airport, Don Mueang Airport, Chiang Mai Airport and Phuket Airport.

On the first seven days of the measure, it is expected that there will 674 inbound and outbound flights between China and Thailand, arriving or about 96 flights per day on average. (TNA)













