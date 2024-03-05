Five Thai workers injured in missile attack at Israel-Lebanon border

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has confirmed that five Thai workers were injured in an incident at the Israel-Lebanon border. The attack, which occurred near the agricultural community of Margaliot in northern Israel, involved an anti-tank missile fired from Lebanon. Local media sources report one casualty of unspecified nationality in the incident, which has drawn a swift response from Israeli emergency services and military forces.







The Royal Thai Embassy in Tel Aviv has been actively engaged in the aftermath of the attack, coordinating efforts to assist the injured Thai nationals. According to embassy officials, two of the workers were taken to Ziv Medical Center in Safed for treatment. One of these individuals, having sustained minor injuries, has since been discharged. The remaining three workers are receiving care at Rambam Medical Center in Haifa and are reported to be in serious condition.







Embassy representatives have visited the hospitals to monitor the conditions of the injured and collaborate with medical staff on their care. They have also been in touch with the families of the workers, providing updates and support during this difficult time.

The embassy has pledged to continue offering assistance and will release further information as it becomes available. (NNT)































