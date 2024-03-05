Thailand issues warning on effects of LSD ‘death stamps’

The Department of Medical Services (DMS) has issued a warning about the dangers associated with “death stamps,” pieces of blotting paper infused with lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD), which can lead to severe mental health issues. These colorful papers, placed under the tongue, release the drug slowly, providing an initial euphoria that can swiftly turn into hallucinations, auditory issues, and distorted perceptions.







According to DMS Deputy Director-General Pairoj Surattanawanich, the effects of LSD, which can last up to 12 hours, may encourage self-harm or suicidal tendencies in users, starting within 30 to 90 minutes of consumption, highlighting the risks associated with LSD use. These include the potential for violent behavior, physical assaults, and road accidents.

Princess Mother National Institute on Drug Abuse Treatment (PMNIDAT) Director Sarayut Boonchaipanichwatana warned that overdosing on LSD could also heighten the risk of developing chronic mental health conditions like schizophrenia, depression, and auditory hallucinations, which are challenging and time-consuming to treat.







The two officials expressed concern over new narcotics entering the market, advising teenagers and travelers to stay informed and cautious. They encouraged those seeking information or needing treatment for drug abuse to contact the 1165 hotline or visit the PMNIDAT website. Treatment is available across Thailand, including PMNIDAT’s Pathum Thani branch and Thanyarak Hospitals in various provinces and state hospitals nationwide. (NNT)































