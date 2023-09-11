First mobile cabinet meeting to focus on northeast economy

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin is now focusing on boosting the economy of Thailand’s northeastern region, with plans to host his first mobile cabinet meeting in Nong Bua Lamphu province in November.

The decision follows his inspection trip to the northeastern region, where he identified pressing issues such as low incomes, drug-related problems and the impact of drought on the local population.







During his visit to Nong Khai, Srettha emphasized the potential for economic growth in provinces like Khon Kaen and Udon Thani, citing their proximity to Laos and their airports that can boost tourism. He also discussed the second phase of the dual-track train project from Khon Kaen to Nong Khai, highlighting its importance and profitability.

The government also made clear its plans to collaborate with various agencies to enhance facilities for the local export industry, ensuring it remains competitive with neighboring countries such as Laos and China.







The president of the Chamber of Commerce and business sector representatives in Nong Khai are meanwhile looking to build a bridge connecting Nong Khai and Vientiane to be completed by 2029, and have requested the establishment of a business center for traders.

The group has also urged support for Khon Kaen University’s plan to open a high-speed railway engineering school, with the aim of improving the labor sector in the northeastern region while advocating for pro-Nong Khai economic policies.

The premier noted that he plans to return to the region to follow up on infrastructure projects in the near future. (NNT)













