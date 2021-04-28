First lot of pre-ordered Thai durian reaches China

The first lot of Thai durian fruits pre-ordered online has been delivered to China.

Alongkorn Polabutr, advisor to the agriculture and cooperatives minister and chairman of the Fruit Board, said a chartered flight of Shenzhen Airlines delivered to Shenzhen airport the lot of durian fruits sourced from the agriculture cooperative of Khlung district in Chanthaburi province.







Mr Alongkorn said it was the first lot of online pre-ordered durian exports from Thailand and buyers already paid for the pre-ordered 20 tons of durian, equivalent to about 10,000 fruits.



Jiaoling Pan, managing director of Royal Farm Group Co, said his company was the first supplier that sold Thai durian fruits through a pre-order system in China. It sourced the durian fruits that received the Good Agricultural Practices (GAP) certification from the Thai Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives.

The company insured products and guaranteed standard sales and customer services which would considerably raise Thai durian exports, he said. (TNA)





















