First lot of Moderna vaccine to arrive in Thailand next month

Zuellig Pharma has confirmed that the first lot of the COVID-19 vaccine made by Moderna will arrive in Thailand in November.

Sunaina Kitkasetpaisarn, general manager of ZP Therapeutics Zuellig Pharma Thailand, said the company did whatever it could for the fastest vaccine delivery for Thailand and in November 100,000-300,000 doses would arrive weekly.







A total of 1.9 million doses would be delivered within the fourth quarter of this year and the rest of the ordered doses would arrive within the first quarter of 2022, she said, adding the exact dates of delivery had yet to be finalized pending the vaccine quality control process of the producer.







Zuellig Pharma would know a delivery date 1-2 weeks in advance and the process was the same for every buying country, Ms. Sunaina said.

Slow delivery resulted from excessive demand and the production process. Zuellig Pharma was trying to find more production sources of the Moderna vaccine in the United States in addition to its source in Europe, she said. (TNA)





























