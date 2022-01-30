First charter flight lands in Betong Airport, South Thailand

Betong Airport in Yala province welcomed its first charter flight on Saturday (29 Jan), spurring optimism for both the public and private sectors that the local economy could rebound rapidly.

On Saturday, a special charter flight carrying 78 passengers arrived at Betong Airport from Bangkok’s Don Mueang International Airport, the first ever to the province. The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) recently authorized a license and certification allowing commercial flights to and from the airport.







SeksakolAttawong, an assistant to the prime minister’s office and a passenger on the aircraft, said the Ministry of Transport is currently discussing terms with commercial airlines. Betong Airport is scheduled to fully open to the general public and tourists in February.

Construction began in 2016 with a budget of 1.9 billion baht. The airport had been scheduled to open in 2019, but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



Betong Airport is expected to increase tourism in the province, with the Betong Tourism Association forecasting the number of visitors to rise from 200,000 to 400,000-500,000 as a result of easier access between the province and the rest of the country. (NNT)



























