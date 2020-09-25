First batch of 98 hotels to get ‘Thai Hotels Standards’ certification

Ninety-eight Thai hotels have become the first to be certified under a concrete, clear,and reliable system of standards designed and developed by the Thailand Hotel Standard Foundation and Thai Hotels Association (THA) to ensure consistent customer service delivery and long-term sustainable growth.







The hotels, comprising of 27 five-star, 46 four-star and 25 three-star hotels, will be presented their certificates on 24 September, 2020, at an official ceremony to be presided over by H.E. Mr. Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn, Minister of Tourism and Sports.

The certification system is designed to ensure that guests only use accommodation that is accredited, recognized, and committed to the delivery of service, safety and service standards across the board.

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has worked with the THA and Thailand Hotel Standard Foundation to verify the standards, which include: 1) Physical condition; such as, the location and environment; 2) Construction; such as, the physical structure, selection of materials, and security; 3) Facilities for guests and visitors, décor and ambiance; 4) Quality of the service; such as, employee attitudes; 5) Hotel maintenance and facilities; such as, safety and sanitation, etc.

Mr. Yuthasak Supasorn, TAT Governor said, “These standards have now assumed new importance in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak and the need to upgrade our facilities even further with hygiene and sanitation measures under the “Repair – Rebuild” policy.









“It is an important aspect of our ongoing efforts to usher the tourism industry into the “New Normal” era and promote the image of Thailand as a high-quality tourist destination with the best safety and sanitation standards.”

Mr. Chanin Donavanik, President of the Thai Hotel Standard Foundation, said the COVID-19 epidemic had directly affected the business of more than 32,564 legally registered hotels, representing more than 1.63 million rooms nationwide.

He said that some hotel owners with insufficient funds had been forced to shut down or sell their properties. Hotels which remain open are facing lower income from the reduced number of tourists and service users. In addition, they are having to adapt to the changing customer requirements under the “New Normal.”

Nevertheless, Mr Chanin said, these additional services are required to build confidence among tourists. Thus, the Thai Hotel Standards certification scheme will help raise the standards of all products and services and prepare the country for the post-COVID-19 era.







