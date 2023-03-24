Finland remains happiest country in the world; Thailand ranks 60th

Prime Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha was pleased with Thailand’s rank in the World Happiness Report 2023, said Deputy Secretary-General to the Prime Minister and Acting Government Spokesperson Anucha Burapachaisri.

The survey is conducted by UN’s Sustainable Development Solutions Network, and announced on March 20 each year, which has been established as the annual International Day of Happiness.







According to the survey, Thailand ranks 60th, 1 notch up from last year, while Finland remains the happiest country in the world for 6 consecutive years.

The data was also obtained from the interview with over 100,000 people in 137 countries, and evaluated in terms of 6 key variables, namely, social support, GDP per capita, healthy life expectation, freedom to make life choices, generosity, and freedom from corruption. (TNA)



























