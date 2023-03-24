Indonesian Ambassador inspects Samut Sakhon industrial sector and fisheries

The Indonesian Ambassador to Thailand, Rachmat Budiman, recently visited Samut Sakhon province to discuss advancements in trade and investment between Indonesia and Thailand.

The ambassador met with local officials, including Samut Sakhon Governor Narong Rak-roi and officials from relevant agencies to discuss bilateral trade and investment, with a particular focus on the industrial sector and fisheries.







During his visit, the ambassador expressed his intention to meet with 23 provincial governors in Thailand, as well as the Thai Prime Minister in Bangkok, to further discuss trade and investment. He also invited investors and businesses to take advantage of the opportunity presented by Indonesia’s planned relocation of its capital city, which is expected to be completed by 2045.







In an effort to enhance trade and investment ties between the two countries, the Embassy of Indonesia in Bangkok invited Thai business representatives to attend a business and investment promotional event from September 15-17. The event aims to further strengthen the relationship between Southeast Asia’s two largest economies. (NNT)



























