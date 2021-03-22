Thailand crowd control measures comply with international standards, insists PM

Prime Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha, insists that crowd control officers were carrying out their duty in accordance with international standards and they did not initiate conflict. He also advises the media to exercise caution when covering demonstrations.



Gen. Prayut said that security units are continually assessing political rallies by various groups, including those which resort to violence and those that don’t. The government will try to maintain peace and order while ensuring the safety of everyone.







The Prime Minister expressed concern that there are people who are disgruntled, and confrontation must be avoided. If there is no action that creates a reaction, no violence will occur.

Concerning the protest on March 20, police officers did not initiate the conflict, but they had to prevent the situation from escalating. Their crowd control measures were in compliance with international standards, and they did not affect other people.







As for reports that firearms were used in the protest, the Prime Minister said he is concerned and has instructed relevant units to check security camera footage. Security officers also confirmed that any firearms used were not theirs.

The Prime Minister advised the media to exercise caution when covering demonstrations and avoid areas of violence. He urged them not to present news that may inflame the situation, and reminded officers to record all incidents, which could be used as evidence.













